CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Declares $0.47 Quarterly Dividend

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.
CHS Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ CHSCL traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.61. 10,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,400. CHS has a one year low of $24.76 and a one year high of $27.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.15 and its 200 day moving average is $25.93.
CHS Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CHS (CHSCL)
- Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
- DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
- For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
- 3 Penny Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.