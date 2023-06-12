CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4438 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.
CHS Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CHSCN traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $25.28. 5,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,287. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.03 and a 200-day moving average of $25.09. CHS has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $26.78.
CHS Company Profile
