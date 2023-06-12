CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.49

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4922 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

CHS Price Performance

NASDAQ CHSCO traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.77. The company had a trading volume of 4,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,335. CHS has a fifty-two week low of $25.11 and a fifty-two week high of $28.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.06.

Get CHS alerts:

About CHS

(Get Rating)

Read More

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.