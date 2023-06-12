CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

CHS Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CHS stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $29.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,519. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CHS has a 1 year low of $27.05 and a 1 year high of $32.49.

Get CHS alerts:

About CHS

(Get Rating)

Read More

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.