CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.
CHS Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of CHS stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $29.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,519. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CHS has a 1 year low of $27.05 and a 1 year high of $32.49.
About CHS
