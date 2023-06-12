CHS Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NASDAQ:CHSCM)

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.
CHS Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CHSCM traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $25.25. The company had a trading volume of 10,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,836. CHS has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $26.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.92.
About CHS
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CHS (CHSCM)
- Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
- DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
- For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
- 3 Penny Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.