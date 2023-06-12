CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 20,555 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,555 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth $1,095,014,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $773,643,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $633,173,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,640,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Paramount Global by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,367,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,006,000 after acquiring an additional 414,302 shares during the period. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Shari Redstone bought 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.06 per share, with a total value of $2,484,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 577,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,690,583.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Paramount Global Stock Up 1.8 %

PARA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Loop Capital upgraded Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.09.

Shares of Paramount Global stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.39. 6,223,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,488,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.65 and a 200-day moving average of $19.83. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $27.50.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. Paramount Global’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -123.08%.

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.