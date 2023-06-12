CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 3,252 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $2,385,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,754,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,163,088,000 after purchasing an additional 244,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Airlines by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Airlines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on United Airlines from $81.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays upgraded United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.53.

United Airlines Price Performance

Shares of UAL traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.31. 3,839,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,935,910. The company has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.41. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.58 and a 52-week high of $55.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.24) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at United Airlines

In related news, Director Edward Shapiro purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,064,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,518,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Stories

