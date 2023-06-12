CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 3,437 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UDR. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in UDR by 71.7% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in UDR during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in UDR by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in UDR by 14.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in UDR by 476.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the period. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UDR. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.50 price target for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UDR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.97.

Shares of NYSE UDR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.57. 604,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,362,639. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.79. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.76. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.18 and a 12 month high of $50.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 560.02%.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

