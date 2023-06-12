CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 724 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QRVO. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 267.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 3,833.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QRVO traded up $1.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $99.61. 164,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,275,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.69. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.38 and a 12-month high of $114.59.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13. Qorvo had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $632.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QRVO. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. KGI Securities raised shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.78.

In other news, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,589,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,589,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 17,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $1,548,125.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,240,877.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,585 shares of company stock worth $3,309,703. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc provides semiconductor solutions for RF and power. The firm combines product and technology leadership, systems-level expertise, and global manufacturing scale to quickly solve its customers’ most complex technical challenges. Qorvo serves diverse high-growth segments of large global markets, including consumer electronics, smart home/IoT, automotive, EVs, battery-powered appliances, network infrastructure, healthcare, and aerospace/defense.

