CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 806 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 153.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 12.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

Shares of LYV traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $85.56. 709,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,905,772. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.46. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.25 and a 52 week high of $99.66. The company has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.23 and a beta of 1.28.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 226.22%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $7,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at $12,307,308. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

