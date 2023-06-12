CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 814 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 61.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 165.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Loews in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Loews Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of L stock traded down $0.39 on Monday, hitting $58.95. The stock had a trading volume of 197,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,171. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.29. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.83. Loews Co. has a one year low of $49.36 and a one year high of $63.24.
Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 7.68%.
Loews Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.67%.
About Loews
Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Loews (L)
- Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
- DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
- For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
- 3 Penny Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.