CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 814 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 61.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 165.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Loews in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Loews Stock Down 0.7 %

In other news, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 34,996 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,394.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 243,918,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,495,753,394.87. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 34,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,394.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 243,918,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,495,753,394.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Benjamin J. Tisch acquired 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.88 per share, for a total transaction of $6,366,800.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 350,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,275,942.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 259,796 shares of company stock worth $14,119,786. 18.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of L stock traded down $0.39 on Monday, hitting $58.95. The stock had a trading volume of 197,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,171. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.29. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.83. Loews Co. has a one year low of $49.36 and a one year high of $63.24.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 7.68%.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.67%.

About Loews

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

