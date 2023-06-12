CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTLT. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in Catalent by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,169,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,753,000 after buying an additional 4,212,040 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,842,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,505 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,142,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,160 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,086,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,016,000 after purchasing an additional 792,923 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,971,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,921,000 after purchasing an additional 492,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalent alerts:

Insider Transactions at Catalent

In other news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $33,805.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,005.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $72,097.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,682.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $33,805.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,005.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of CTLT traded up $4.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.05. 5,401,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,708,760. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.18. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.45 and a 52-week high of $115.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.91.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CTLT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Catalent in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. William Blair downgraded Catalent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Catalent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Catalent from $53.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Catalent from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.55.

Catalent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.