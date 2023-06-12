CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KIM. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 82,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $557,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $2,351,000. National Pension Service purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $22,589,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,483,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,369,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,512,902. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.16. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 80.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.44. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $23.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 383.35%.

KIM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

