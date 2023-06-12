CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 54,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 21,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth about $300,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 318,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $24,819,800.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,167,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,460,520.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,922,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,766,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 318,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $24,819,800.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,460,520.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 729,861 shares of company stock worth $58,020,180. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Argus upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.79.

NYSE RCL traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,120,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,731,658. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.59 and its 200 day moving average is $66.10. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $31.09 and a twelve month high of $94.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 2.43.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 25.86% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 172.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($4.57) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

Further Reading

