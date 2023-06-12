CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,686 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Seagate Technology by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Seagate Technology by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STX traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.47. 694,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,483,499. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.69 and its 200-day moving average is $60.44. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of -74.36 and a beta of 1.09. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $47.47 and a twelve month high of $83.78.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.49). Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -333.33%.

In other news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 3,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $216,507.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,375.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

STX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.96.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

