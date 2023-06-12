CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 1,689 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDAY. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 284,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,921,000 after purchasing an additional 60,215 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000.

Shares of CDAY stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.25. The company had a trading volume of 231,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,901. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.23 and a 52-week high of $79.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.96 and a beta of 1.44.

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.77 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total value of $408,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,700,640.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total value of $408,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,201 shares in the company, valued at $16,700,640.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $40,994.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,100,655.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,640 shares of company stock valued at $958,865. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $86.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.79.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

