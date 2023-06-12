CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 288 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Hasbro by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 62,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,028,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,735,000 after acquiring an additional 115,585 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Hasbro by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Hasbro by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 29,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HAS traded up $0.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.20. The company had a trading volume of 260,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,900. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.11, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.85. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.75 and a 52 week high of $86.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Hasbro had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 325.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

