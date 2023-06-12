CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 492 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,740 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 529,741 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $132,240,000 after purchasing an additional 8,548 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Teleflex by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,461 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in Teleflex by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 5,160 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond raised its stake in Teleflex by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,515 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in Teleflex during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TFX shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $291.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, February 24th. CL King initiated coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $293.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.38.

In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.71, for a total value of $742,289.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,956.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TFX traded up $0.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $238.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,704. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $182.65 and a 12 month high of $276.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.00.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.12. Teleflex had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $710.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 17.73%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

