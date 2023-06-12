CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 5,023 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,023 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NI. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in NiSource by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in NiSource by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 106,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,397,000 after buying an additional 20,064 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in NiSource by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 146,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,660,000 after buying an additional 58,398 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in NiSource by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,952,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,093,000 after buying an additional 447,102 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in NiSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $472,000. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NiSource Price Performance

NI stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.17. The company had a trading volume of 971,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,877,080. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.48. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.78 and a fifty-two week high of $31.87.

NiSource Announces Dividend

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 11.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NiSource in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NiSource news, SVP Kimberly S. Cuccia sold 11,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $318,420.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,189.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Profile

(Get Rating)

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates under the Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations segments. The Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

