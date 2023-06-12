CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 6,182 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 131.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HST traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.57. 1,491,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,020,676. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $19.76.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $64,429.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,021.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.86.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

