CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,642 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Western Digital by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,532 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 6.2% during the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 6,735 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 10.0% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,414 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 4.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,618 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,186 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WDC. Raymond James began coverage on Western Digital in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on Western Digital from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Western Digital from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered Western Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Western Digital from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Western Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ WDC traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,439,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,264,094. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.90. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 1.68. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $29.73 and a 52 week high of $52.48.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The data storage provider reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.23. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.