CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 39,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in CarMax by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its position in CarMax by 34.0% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in CarMax by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 202,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,373,000 after acquiring an additional 7,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in CarMax by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMX. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.40.

Shares of NYSE:KMX traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.69. 592,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,159,363. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $106.24.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. CarMax had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

