CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MKTX. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 17,428.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 932,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,064,000 after acquiring an additional 927,176 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 910.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 282,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,763,000 after buying an additional 254,462 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 19.4% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 963,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,454,000 after buying an additional 156,530 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the third quarter valued at $30,355,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 593.8% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 143,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,896,000 after buying an additional 122,434 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MKTX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $302.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $341.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet raised MarketAxess from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $334.10.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX traded down $6.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $269.95. The company had a trading volume of 148,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,723. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $322.14. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.44 and a 12 month high of $399.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09 and a beta of 0.79.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.36 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 35.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.74%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

