CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in WestRock by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,619,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,440,053,000 after acquiring an additional 252,490 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,923,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,965,000 after buying an additional 619,458 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,239,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $183,904,000 after buying an additional 51,127 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,218,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $183,487,000 after buying an additional 563,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,492,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,904,000 after buying an additional 208,613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Argus lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America raised WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on WestRock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on WestRock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

NYSE WRK traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.33. The company had a trading volume of 766,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359,104. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $26.84 and a fifty-two week high of $44.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.19.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.26. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. WestRock’s payout ratio is -22.63%.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

