CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,141 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,157 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Block were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Block by 148.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,861,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791,842 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its position in Block by 299.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 3,799,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849,243 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Block by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,098,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,462 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Block by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,781,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,857,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in Block in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,663,000. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Block from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Block from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Block from $108.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Block from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, CLSA cut shares of Block from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $93.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.88.

Shares of Block stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.25. 2,599,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,854,457. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.04. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $93.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.06 and a beta of 2.33.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. Block had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.08, for a total value of $2,340,905.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,852,185.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.08, for a total value of $2,340,905.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,852,185.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $215,164.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,133 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,321.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 266,615 shares of company stock worth $17,618,575 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

