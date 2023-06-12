CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $1.19 Million Position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,175 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Canada Goose by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 11,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOS shares. Barclays cut Canada Goose from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Canada Goose from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Canada Goose from $17.00 to $14.80 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.85.

Canada Goose Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE GOOS traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.70. The stock had a trading volume of 263,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,318. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.45. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $24.73.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $216.84 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Canada Goose Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

