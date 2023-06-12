CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $1.36 Million Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,819 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 485.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 91.7% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BorgWarner stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.07. 732,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,219,632. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.65 and its 200 day moving average is $45.72. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.42. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.14 and a 1 year high of $51.14.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.63%.

In other BorgWarner news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $318,839.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,441 shares in the company, valued at $3,397,802.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BWA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of BorgWarner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.73.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

