CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,122,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,905,000 after buying an additional 558,391 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. grew its position in Whirlpool by 13,823.6% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,426,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,816 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Whirlpool by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,541,000 after acquiring an additional 48,510 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Whirlpool by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,117,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,809,000 after acquiring an additional 7,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Co grew its position in Whirlpool by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,052,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,920,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.16, for a total transaction of $56,347.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,497.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Whirlpool Trading Up 1.2 %

WHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.80.

Shares of NYSE:WHR traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $143.82. The company had a trading volume of 175,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,653. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $124.10 and a 12 month high of $178.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.01.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.42 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently -19.10%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

