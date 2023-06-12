CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $1.71 Million Position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,263 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LCID. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lucid Group by 36.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,737,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,933,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400,923 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Lucid Group by 382.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,940,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,061,000 after purchasing an additional 7,087,545 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Lucid Group by 888.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,821,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,131,163 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Lucid Group by 80.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,822,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lucid Group by 23.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,659 shares during the last quarter.

Lucid Group Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ LCID traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.39. 24,912,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,331,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $21.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.53 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 59.10% and a negative net margin of 286.13%. Lucid Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Lucid Group from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Lucid Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. R. F. Lafferty dropped their price objective on Lucid Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered Lucid Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Lucid Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.79.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

