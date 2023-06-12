CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $1.81 Million Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,743 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,825,465 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,014,120,000 after buying an additional 338,839 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,561,492 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $380,346,000 after buying an additional 93,536 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,427,573 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $298,488,000 after buying an additional 649,160 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,392,542 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $235,886,000 after buying an additional 106,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,775,661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $177,471,000 after buying an additional 123,177 shares during the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

NYSE:JNPR traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.79. The company had a trading volume of 814,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,840,722. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.45. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $34.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Juniper Networks news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $27,216.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,040.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Juniper Networks news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $27,216.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,040.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $189,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 925,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,062,711.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,700 shares of company stock valued at $832,365. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JNPR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.87.

Juniper Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

Featured Articles

