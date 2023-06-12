CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Lustig purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.92 per share, for a total transaction of $529,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $529,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $74.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $79.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.49.

Shares of NYSE BXP traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.55. The company had a trading volume of 710,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,210. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.07. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.18 and a 1 year high of $95.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.20). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 24.82%. The business had revenue of $803.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.56%.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in six markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires, and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

