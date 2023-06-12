CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,368 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Masco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Masco by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Masco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Masco by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam grew its position in shares of Masco by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 2,313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 68,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $3,718,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 187,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,157,236.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $549,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,380.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 68,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $3,718,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,157,236.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,111 shares of company stock worth $5,367,682. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Masco Stock Up 1.9 %

MAS stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.01. 520,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,870,667. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $42.33 and a 1-year high of $57.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. Masco had a negative return on equity of 237.83% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on MAS shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.71.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

