CIBC Asset Management Inc Lowers Position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 364,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,681 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NXE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 339.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 6,950 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 56.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the third quarter worth about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXE traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,354,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,966. The company has a current ratio of 11.19, a quick ratio of 11.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.39 and a 52-week high of $5.11.

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Bow, IsoEnergy, SW1, SW2, SW3, and IsoEnergy properties. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

