CIBC Asset Management Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 263,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,314 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,161,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 30,005 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 341.1% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 8,821,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,821,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 67,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. now owns 363,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 66.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.33. 910,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,592,340. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.36. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.60.

Several research firms recently commented on BHC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.88.

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified Products, and Bausch + Lomb.

