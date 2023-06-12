CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 1,952 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Allegion by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 54,555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,893,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Allegion by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allegion by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 182,592 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,220,000 after buying an additional 22,547 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allegion news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.34, for a total transaction of $251,354.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,336 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,814.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Allegion Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Allegion from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Allegion from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on Allegion from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Allegion from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Allegion from $138.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.22.

ALLE traded up $1.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $114.58. 252,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,614. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.49 and its 200 day moving average is $109.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Allegion plc has a one year low of $87.33 and a one year high of $123.46.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.29 million. Allegion had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 61.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

Allegion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegion Plc engages in the provision of security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure, and productive. It operates through the Allegion Americas and Allegion International segments. Its brands include CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin. The company was founded on May 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.