CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 5,056 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MGM. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tobam purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $2,221,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 161,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,179,693.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $2,221,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 161,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,179,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $413,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,572,910.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 62,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,281 in the last quarter. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MGM traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.42. 2,038,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,301,737. The company has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 2.07. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $46.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.19.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.40. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International Profile

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Further Reading

