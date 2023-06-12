CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 5,945 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EQT. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of EQT by 569.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EQT traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.20. 1,758,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,764,369. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $51.97. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 3.42, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.38. EQT had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 41.96%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.33%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EQT shares. UBS Group started coverage on EQT in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on EQT from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Stephens initiated coverage on EQT in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on EQT from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.59.

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

