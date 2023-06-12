CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 28.6% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 5,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 21.3% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 256 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRL shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $241.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total value of $65,684.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,310.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CRL traded up $9.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $206.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,012. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.22 and a fifty-two week high of $262.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.46 and its 200-day moving average is $214.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.34.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.19. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

Further Reading

