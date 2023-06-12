CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 153.6% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 284.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.73.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Up 0.5 %

PNW traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $81.21. 203,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,508. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $59.03 and a 12 month high of $81.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.46.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $944.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.33 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.865 dividend. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is presently 84.60%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.