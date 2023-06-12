CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,038,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,264,000 after purchasing an additional 58,201 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth approximately $265,201,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 8.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,364,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,326,000 after purchasing an additional 484,674 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth approximately $94,163,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 34.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,830,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,321,000 after purchasing an additional 726,384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BBWI shares. Piper Sandler cut Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Argus lowered Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered Bath & Body Works from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works Trading Down 0.3 %

In other news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 1,625 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $62,221.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,487,146.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BBWI traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,169,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,325,442. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.82. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $49.55.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.32%.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Stories

