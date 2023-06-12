CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CZR. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,520,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,460,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,332 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,617,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,396,000 after acquiring an additional 987,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 1,452.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 915,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,096,000 after acquiring an additional 856,765 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CZR. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.54.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.79. 1,363,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,949,475. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.95 and a beta of 2.89. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.31 and a 52-week high of $56.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.02.

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.02 per share, with a total value of $1,125,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,478,798.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

