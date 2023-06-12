CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 11,125 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,125 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 31.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $289,929,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth $779,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 2.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 111,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Stock Down 1.1 %

SCCO traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.49. The company had a trading volume of 308,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,873. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $42.42 and a 52 week high of $82.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $54.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.92.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 33.71%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 115.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SCCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Southern Copper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.29.

Insider Transactions at Southern Copper

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $39,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,099. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southern Copper Profile

(Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

