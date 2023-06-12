CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 11,919 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,919 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 833,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 229,700 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 2,012,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,560,000 after acquiring an additional 342,868 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 81,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

BB traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.19. 1,915,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,542,124. BlackBerry Limited has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $7.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.95.

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 111.89% and a negative return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.97 million. The company’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackBerry news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 28,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $130,737.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,772.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BB. CIBC upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.20 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $4.25 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. TD Securities upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.75 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

