CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 1,240 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 8,240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.13, for a total transaction of $99,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,066.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

NYSE:HII traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $214.79. The stock had a trading volume of 68,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,984. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $188.51 and a one year high of $260.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.63.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.23. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 34.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HII has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.86.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.