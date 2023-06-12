CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 2,344 Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LAC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 5,307.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,047,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,674 shares during the last quarter. Decade Renewable Partners LP bought a new position in Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter worth about $9,193,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas in the third quarter worth about $10,257,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Lithium Americas by 321.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 305,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,777,000 after buying an additional 233,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Lithium Americas by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,601,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,346,000 after buying an additional 209,392 shares in the last quarter. 21.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LAC traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $20.88. 882,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,223,227. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $33.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 10.00 and a quick ratio of 10.00.

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. Equities analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LAC. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.13.

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

