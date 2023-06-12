CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 29,914 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,326 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,914 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Match Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,902,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,571,102,000 after purchasing an additional 692,911 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,170,951,000 after acquiring an additional 500,418 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 18.5% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 18,394,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868,749 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,492,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,358,430,000 after acquiring an additional 58,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,093,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,256 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Match Group stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.80. 1,945,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,642,265. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.59. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.73 and a 12-month high of $79.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Activity

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $787.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.06 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 116.87% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Match Group news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim bought 31,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.44 per share, with a total value of $1,082,759.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,340. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTCH. StockNews.com began coverage on Match Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Match Group from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Match Group from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Match Group from $70.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Match Group from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.14.

About Match Group

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.