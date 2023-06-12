CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 3,896 Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,896 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EGO. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 76.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the second quarter worth about $78,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.78. 335,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,794,532. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.59. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $12.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Rating ) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $229.35 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 1.62%. Analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$17.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.73.

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold. It operates through the following segment: Turkey, Canada, and Greece. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

