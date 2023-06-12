CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 4,090 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,090 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 214.3% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rollins in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Rollins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.17.

Insider Activity at Rollins

Rollins Price Performance

In related news, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 17,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $744,814.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,755,888.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $1,719,182.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 743,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,582,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 17,982 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $744,814.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,755,888.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

ROL stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.92. 417,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,424,164. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.01. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.43 and a 1-year high of $43.06. The company has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.88 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $658.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 67.53%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

