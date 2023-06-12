CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 5,144 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 5,144 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of VMware by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 361,215 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $38,455,000 after acquiring an additional 36,308 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VMware by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter worth $355,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the 3rd quarter worth $3,225,000. Institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VMW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $151.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.25.

VMware Stock Performance

NYSE:VMW traded up $3.56 on Monday, reaching $138.94. 936,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $59.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.72. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.55 and a 52 week high of $139.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.61.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.06). VMware had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 162.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. VMware’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $4,447,588.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,162 shares in the company, valued at $21,688,393.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 40.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VMware Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Further Reading

