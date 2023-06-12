CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 5,529 Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 222,943 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 5,529 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in NovaGold Resources by 146.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,469 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Diane R. Garrett sold 14,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $83,421.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,984.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NovaGold Resources news, Director Diane R. Garrett sold 14,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $83,421.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,984.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sharon Dowdall sold 39,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $255,111.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,519 shares in the company, valued at $291,776.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NovaGold Resources Trading Down 3.4 %

NG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of NovaGold Resources from C$11.00 to C$10.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

NYSEAMERICAN NG traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $5.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 57.88 and a current ratio of 57.88. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $6.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.80.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG).

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.